Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.49.

WMT stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. Walmart has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $71.33. The firm has a market cap of $546.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,455,147. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

