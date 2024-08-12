Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.75.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $85.93. 2,773,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,618,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.90 and its 200-day moving average is $105.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,815,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,730 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,252,000 after buying an additional 293,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

