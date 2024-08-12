Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several other reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.75.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $86.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $244,754,000 after buying an additional 916,772 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

