Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) PT Lowered to $8.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s current price.

WBD has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.39.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

