WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Price Target Cut to $27.00

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 131.76% from the company’s previous close.

WBTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEBTOON Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

WEBTOON Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBTN traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.65. 328,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,058. WEBTOON Entertainment has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $25.66.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $320.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.

Featured Stories

