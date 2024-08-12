Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Hanesbrands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hanesbrands’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

HBI opened at $6.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 1.59. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 13.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.