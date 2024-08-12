Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Burford Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BUR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 68,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,581. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.59). Burford Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Burford Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

Institutional Trading of Burford Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUR. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,108,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,419,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth $780,000.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

