Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Baird R W upgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.93.

Datadog stock opened at $112.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.98. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.88, a P/E/G ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,705.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $10,773,000.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $248,271.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,705.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 857,306 shares of company stock worth $101,950,263. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Datadog by 7.9% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter worth $1,032,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Datadog by 125.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 112.8% in the second quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 80,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 42,727 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Datadog by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

