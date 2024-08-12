Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.84. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.77.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoundHound AI will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,042.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 625,728 shares of company stock worth $3,011,476. Insiders own 21.30% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

