Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

AAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $88.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 87.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1,241.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

