Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Generation Bio Stock Performance

Generation Bio stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.83.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.76). Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a negative net margin of 1,696.87%. The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Generation Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 21,167 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 23.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 594,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 114,734 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Generation Bio by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 44,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Generation Bio by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,830,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

