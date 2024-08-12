Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ECN Capital (ECN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ECN Capital (TSE: ECN) recently:
- 8/9/2024 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.35.
- 8/8/2024 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.25.
- 8/8/2024 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.25 to C$2.50.
- 7/29/2024 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.00 to C$2.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
ECN Capital Trading Down 2.3 %
ECN Capital stock opened at C$2.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.07. ECN Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$593.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 11.69.
ECN Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -6.67%.
Insider Activity at ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ECN Capital
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Set It and Forget It: Top ETFs to Buy and Hold Like Buffett
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: 4 Reasons to Buy After the Stock Split
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Sweetgreen Stock Surges 29% on Sweet 9% Same Store Sales Growth
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.