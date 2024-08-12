Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ECN Capital (ECN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ECN Capital (TSE: ECN) recently:

8/9/2024 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.35.

8/8/2024 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.25.

8/8/2024 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.25 to C$2.50.

7/29/2024 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.00 to C$2.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

ECN Capital Trading Down 2.3 %

ECN Capital stock opened at C$2.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.07. ECN Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$593.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 11.69.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -6.67%.

Insider Activity at ECN Capital

In related news, Director Karen Lynne Martin bought 25,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,887.50. Corporate insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

