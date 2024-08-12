Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) in the last few weeks:

7/31/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/31/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/31/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $162.00 to $156.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $178.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $195.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $170.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $176.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/15/2024 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,406,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,538,180. The company has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Partners L.P. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.2% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 12,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 237,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 147,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

