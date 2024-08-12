Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chorus Aviation (CHR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE: CHR) in the last few weeks:

7/31/2024 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.65. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Chorus Aviation had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Chorus Aviation was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$4.05 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.50.

7/31/2024 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$3.25.

TSE CHR opened at C$2.49 on Monday. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.99 and a 52 week high of C$3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08. The stock has a market cap of C$479.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.30.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

