Wells Fargo & Company Trims Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Target Price to $12.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IRWD

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $630.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The business had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,031,000 after buying an additional 3,487,821 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,571,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,097 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,235,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,377 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $14,154,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.