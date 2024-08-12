Wells Fargo & Company Trims Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Target Price to $77.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Genuity Capital Markets cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.22.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

QSR stock opened at $70.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

