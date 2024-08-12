Wells Fargo & Company Trims Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Target Price to $293.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $293.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROK. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $282.07.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $258.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.32 and a 200-day moving average of $273.75. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $317.74.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.88%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total value of $76,144.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,833 shares in the company, valued at $469,944.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

