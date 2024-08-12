West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,170,007,000 after purchasing an additional 104,740 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $741,420,000 after buying an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,961,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $690,530,000 after acquiring an additional 369,792 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,414,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,049,000 after acquiring an additional 109,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $300,250,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $287.85 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.33. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

