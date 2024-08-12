Westpark Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY)

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Westpark Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.18 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 347.80% from the company’s previous close.

Leafly Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ LFLY opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. Leafly has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.80) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leafly in the second quarter worth $33,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leafly in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leafly by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 118,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 45,963 shares during the last quarter. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

