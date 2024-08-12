William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE BOOT opened at $133.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.87. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $137.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 2.09.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $118,916.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $232,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $118,916.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $232,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 9.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.