William Blair Weighs in on Duolingo, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Duolingo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Duolingo’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $187.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.46 and a 200-day moving average of $198.81. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 193.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Duolingo has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $251.30.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Duolingo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $242,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,341,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $242,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,341,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock worth $8,092,373. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

