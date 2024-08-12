Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $193,247.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,443.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

WGO stock opened at $56.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.88%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.