Workhorse Group (WKHS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.40) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 138.20% and a negative net margin of 1,005.23%. On average, analysts expect Workhorse Group to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Stock Down 3.4 %

WKHS stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.57. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

