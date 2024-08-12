YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Raised to $43.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Mkm from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on YETI. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Get YETI alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on YETI

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $40.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. YETI has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.50.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.79 million. Equities analysts predict that YETI will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in YETI by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,418,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,630,000 after purchasing an additional 248,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,690,000 after buying an additional 57,582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,090,000 after buying an additional 629,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in YETI by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,049,000 after buying an additional 1,488,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,918,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,196,000 after acquiring an additional 105,859 shares in the last quarter.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.