Zacks Research Comments on Southwest Airlines Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the airline will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LUV. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Melius reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LUV

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.4 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $25.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.