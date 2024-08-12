Zacks Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nucor in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $10.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.29.

Nucor Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $145.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.50. Nucor has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 4.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.