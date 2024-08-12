Zacks Research Weighs in on Weyerhaeuser’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WY has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $30.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.68. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 180,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $1,533,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

