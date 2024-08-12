Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Upgraded to Neutral at Wedbush

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ZNTL opened at $3.00 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $213.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.40). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 11,559,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,134,000 after buying an additional 3,745,936 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,999,000 after acquiring an additional 585,644 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,160,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after acquiring an additional 212,872 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,809,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,232,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 67,730 shares during the period.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

