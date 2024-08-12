Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.72.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $45.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $53.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,578 shares of company stock worth $3,498,965 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Stories

