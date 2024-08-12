Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,072 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.22.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $317,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $317,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $224,025.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,934.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,636 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,111. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $56.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

