ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $9.35. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 421,577 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,080,128.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 44.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

