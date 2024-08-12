Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $30.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $34.58.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $1,595,352.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,220,544 shares in the company, valued at $798,551,335.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $1,595,352.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,220,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,551,335.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,593,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,033 shares of company stock worth $7,514,728 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 76.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 732.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Free Report

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.