2,808 Shares in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QEFA. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,779,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 144.6% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 101,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 60,180 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 426,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after buying an additional 43,424 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 17,145 shares during the last quarter.

QEFA opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $78.20. The stock has a market cap of $955.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average of $75.19.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

