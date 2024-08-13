29,450 Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 17.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 33,504 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 330,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,651,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 354.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 42,451 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG stock opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.67. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.09.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $380.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Featured Articles

