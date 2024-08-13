30,001 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Vima LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in PG&E by 29.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PG&E by 74.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

