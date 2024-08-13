3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Up 5,819.5% in July

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,308,600 shares, an increase of 5,819.5% from the July 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,308.6 days.
3i Group Stock Performance
TGOPF stock opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.69. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $41.37.
About 3i Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 3i Group
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.