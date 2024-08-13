3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Up 5,819.5% in July

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,308,600 shares, an increase of 5,819.5% from the July 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,308.6 days.

3i Group Stock Performance

TGOPF stock opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.69. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $41.37.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

