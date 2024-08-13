4,256 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 841,891 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,107,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,672,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,648,000 after acquiring an additional 291,305 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 363,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 264,626 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJK opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $93.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.59. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Web Development Stock Surges as AI Offerings Accelerate Revenues
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Top 3 Stocks to Watch: Options Traders Bet on Big Gains
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.