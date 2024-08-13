4,256 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 841,891 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,107,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,672,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,648,000 after acquiring an additional 291,305 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 363,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 264,626 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $93.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.59. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.