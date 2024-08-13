4,665 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492,035 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $94,913,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 828,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,952,000 after acquiring an additional 352,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13. International Paper has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Insider Activity

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $27,756.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,508.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $157,386 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

