4,741 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,329,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,689,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,375,000 after acquiring an additional 580,411 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,405,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPB stock opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

