8,593 Shares in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 53,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 103,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Adams Natural Resources Fund

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $238,092.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,816,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,979,857.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 197,071 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,215 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

NYSE PEO opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

