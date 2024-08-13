A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

A10 Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect A10 Networks to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $942.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.12. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $16.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on ATEN

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 3,296,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $50,759,123.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,166 shares in the company, valued at $9,535,156.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.