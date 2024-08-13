AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Down 46.9% in July

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AAC Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

AACAY opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. AAC Technologies has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $4.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15.

AAC Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

