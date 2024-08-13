Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the July 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aberdeen International Stock Performance
Shares of AABVF stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Aberdeen International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.
Aberdeen International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aberdeen International
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.