ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Down 85.1% in July

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58.

ABN AMRO Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

