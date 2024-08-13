Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, an increase of 3,058.6% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
NYSE HQH opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.57%.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
