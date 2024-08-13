Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, an increase of 3,058.6% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE HQH opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQH. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 732,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 292,920 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,350,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 209,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 177,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 56,521 shares in the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

