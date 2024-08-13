Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Cowen

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $58.00. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

