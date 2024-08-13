Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the July 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. Accor has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

