Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Up 133.3% in July

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Acorn Energy Price Performance

Shares of Acorn Energy stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.87 million, a PE ratio of 142.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. Acorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

Get Acorn Energy alerts:

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Acorn Energy had a net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.