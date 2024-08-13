ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Down 91.4% in July

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the July 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance
OTCMKTS ACSAY opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $8.88.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.