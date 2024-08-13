ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Down 91.4% in July

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the July 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance

OTCMKTS ACSAY opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

