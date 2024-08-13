Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Adeia were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Adeia by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adeia in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adeia by 35.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adeia by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adeia by 21.8% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

NASDAQ ADEA opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.47. Adeia Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.83%.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

